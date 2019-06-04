‘Arrow’: Joseph-David Jones Upped To Series Regular For Final Season Of the CW Drama

EXCLUSIVE: We will see a lot more of Connor Hawke in the final chapter of Arrow. Joseph-David Jones, who joined the cast of the CW’s DC drama as recurring during its most recent seventh season, has been bumped to a series regular for its eighth and final season.

Created and developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg, Arrow, which launched the CW’s Arrowverse, follows spoiled playboy-turned-hero Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) as he protects the city under disguise as a hooded vigilante known as The Green Arrow.

David-Jones plays fan-favorite Connor Hawke, an agent of the Knightwatch who also operates at the second Green Arrow. He was first introduced in a two-episode arc on DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow in 2016 before joining Arrow in early 2019.

David-Jones’ credits also include a memorable recurring role as Clayton Carter on CMT’s Nashville, and parts in Columbia’s Roman J. Israel, Esq. alongside Denzel Washington, Annapurna’s Detroit, and Lionsgate’s Allegiant. He is repped by, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.