Arielle Vandenberg To Host CBS’ ‘Love Island’ As Reality Dating Series Sets Fiji Location

Greek star Arielle Vandenberg is to host CBS’ version of reality dating series Love Island. Vandenberg is an actress and comedian who has starred in series including How I Met Your Mother and Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns and also has a large social following thanks to her weekly Snapchat show.

The U.S. remake of Love Island will launch with a 90-minute special on July 9. Vandenberg will preside over the format, which is hosted in the UK by Caroline Flack.

Love Island is set to run for five nights a week on CBS in an 8 pm slot through August 7.

The show, which will be produced by ITV Entertainment, features a group of sexy young single “Islanders” on a lookout for romance who are brought together in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location.

The U.S. version is set in Fiji with the cast announced shortly.

Love Island continues to be one of the biggest non-scripted hits in the UK with the latest series breaking records for ITV2. It is now starting to roll out internationally, with remakes in Australia, Germany and across Scandinavia.

Love Island is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Mandy Morris, Ben Thursby, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

“As a huge fan of the show, I can’t tell you how excited I am to be hosting Love Island this summer. I’m here for it all… the love, the relationships, the re-coupling… bring it on,” said Vandenberg. “I feel so honored to be at the head of the table watching it all go down!”

“Watching Love Island is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week with your best friends…and Arielle would be the friend bringing the popcorn,” added Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming. “Aside from being a huge fan of the genre, she’s a gifted performer with an impressive resume across multiple mediums who has a genuine and unique connection with all of her fans. We couldn’t be more thrilled that she’s joining us on this wild ride this summer.”