‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’: Nickelodeon Sets Cast For Limited Series Revival

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon’s reimagined version of iconic anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark? is coming together. Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.), Miya Cech (Rim of the World), Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl, The Worst Witch), Jeremy Taylor (It, Goosebumps 2:Haunted Halloween), Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick, Black-ish), and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) are set to star in the limited series slated for premiere in October.

Written by BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace) and directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers movie, Project Almanac), the three-episode hourlong limited series introduces an entirely new Midnight Society group of kids who tell a terrifying tale about the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Gavin (Arnold), Akiko (Cech, Louise (Smart), Graham (Taylor) and Rachel (Wray). The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat, is played by Casal.

Nickelodeon’s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? broke the mold by exploring a whole new genre of entertainment. A joint production of Canada-based Cinar and Nickelodeon and created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, the series aired on Nickelodeon from 1992 to 1996 and again from 1999-2000, as well as on YTV in Canada. One of the net’s signature series from the ‘90s, Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid’s perspective.

When the Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival was first announced in February as part of Nickelodeon’s upcoming slate, the network said that “the miniseries will coincide with the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? theatrical movie from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players’ and Nickelodeon Movies, in theaters October 2019.”

That movie has since been moved out of its October 11 release date and is expected to debut later following some behind-the-scene changes.

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. Grabinski and Israelite also executive produce.

