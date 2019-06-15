MSNBC Interview With Anthony Scaramucci Sets Off Nils Lofgren Twitter War

Former press secretary turned Celebrity Big Brother faux houseguest Anthony Scaramucci is at war with E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren.

Scaramucci appeared earlier on MSNBC to talk about Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her departure as White House press secretary. Saramucci briefly served as White House Director of Communications for 10 days in 2017 until he was fired for remarks made in an interview with the New Yorker.

The MSNBC Scaramucci interview was picked up on by Lofgren on Twitter, and the guitarist made a disparaging remark. That set off an exchange that quickly trended – and deteriorated.

No one knows who he is. . . A complete joke. I am happy for you that I was able to raise your profile for a few moments after you attacked me. Go back to being a nobody now. https://t.co/PTk1WgLe26 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2019

10th Fiddle intellect . . . https://t.co/fNY7GYgFLL — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2019

Nils is a great guitar player. He even played in the Crazy Horse on After the Gold Rush when he was just a kid. A great artist can be deeply misguided in his personal and political dimension, though, and unfortunately it seems that's the case. — Riccardo Rinaldi (@RiccardoRinaldi) June 15, 2019

If you were a First Fiddle you would have never launched an attack me and you would never have to tweet that 👇You are probably a second fiddle with a 9th Fiddle’s self esteem. Must be tough. . . https://t.co/eDjTbOuJSl — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2019

Second Fiddle . . . Must be tough! https://t.co/rZE6DM5kJ8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2019