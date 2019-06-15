Former press secretary turned Celebrity Big Brother faux houseguest Anthony Scaramucci is at war with E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren.
Scaramucci appeared earlier on MSNBC to talk about Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her departure as White House press secretary. Saramucci briefly served as White House Director of Communications for 10 days in 2017 until he was fired for remarks made in an interview with the New Yorker.
The MSNBC Scaramucci interview was picked up on by Lofgren on Twitter, and the guitarist made a disparaging remark. That set off an exchange that quickly trended – and deteriorated.
MSNBC Interview With Anthony Scaramucci Sets Off Nils Lofgren Twitter War
