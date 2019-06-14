Anonymous Content Employees Donate Time To Day Of Service Project

Anonymous Content employees are participating in a volunteer project today as part of their second annual all-company day of service, Anonymous Acts.

Each year, Anonymous Content partners with different charity organizations and non-profits in New York and Los Angeles , identifying challenges in the local community, such as beach pollution, poverty, and access to healthy food, in order to address issues impacting those immediately around them.

This year, p artners and employees in the Los Angeles office will work with a range of non-profit organizations, including Heal t he Bay, dedicated to making the coastal w a ters and watersheds of Greater Los Angeles sa f e, healthy and clean; Habitat for Humanity, a global organization that helps people around the world build or improve a place they can call home; Baby2Baby , a national organization that provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities; and Project Angel Food, a local Los Angeles meal prep and delivery service that brings healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness.

In the New York office, employees will be volunteering with Citymeals on Wheels, delivering nourishing meals and warm companionship to home-bound, elderly residents.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to connect directly with our communities through these organizations, which are enacting real change where it’s needed most,” said the Anonymous Content partners. “As our company comes together for this year’s Anonymous Acts, we will be remembering our founder and friend, Steve Golin , who truly valued giving back and instilled that core principle in each of our team members. We are so proud to continue this tradition together as a company . ”