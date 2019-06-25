Annette Bening In Talks To Join ‘Death On The Nile’ Mystery Drama At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening is in negotiations for the role of Euphemia in 20th Century Fox’s Death on the Nile, the Kenneth Branagh-directed follow-up to his 2017 successful Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express. If the deal closes, Bening will join Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright as well as Branagh, who will be reprising his role as clever detective Hercule Poirot. The film’s release is slated for October 9, 2020.

Michael Green is returning to adapt the screenplay based on the 1937 published fiction book by Christie. Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, and Mark Gordon are producing.

Bening was last seen on the silver screen in Marvel/Disney’s Captain Marvel, the first female-led standalone film of the franchise. She recently boarded the Gideon Raff’s thriller Turn of Mind, alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, and co-stars in Amazon Studios’s Scott Z. Burns-helmed drama, The Report, which will be released later this year.

Bening is repped by CAA and Gochman Law Group.