Annapurna Nabs ‘The Hunter & The Fox’ Pitch; Miles Joris-Peyrafitte To Write & Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Annapurna has beat out the competition for an original film pitch titled The Hunter & The Fox with Dreamland helmer Miles Joris-Peyrafitte attached to write and direct. Not much is known about the plot details other than it is said to be an elevated Kubrickian-type horror thriller.

Joris-Peyrafitte made his feature directorial debut with As You Are, a drama starring Amandla Stenberg, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Charlie Heaton. The pic premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and picked up the Special Jury Prize.

His second film, Dreamland, had its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and was met with positive reviews. The pic stars Margot Robbie, who also produced, Finn Cole Travis Fimmel, and Garrett Hedlund.

Joris-Peyrafitte is repped by WME, Grandview, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.