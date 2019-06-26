‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Rings Up $3.5M In Tuesday Night Previews, Ahead Of Both ‘Conjuring’ Movies

New Line’s Annabelle Comes Home raked in $3.5M in its Tuesday night previews that began at 6PM, which is higher than both Conjuring pics’ previews (which respectively earned $3.3M and $3.4M). Industry projections believe that Annabelle Comes Home will file between $30M-$35M in its five-day run. By comparison, Blumhouse/Universal’s The First Purge made $31.2M in its first five days a year ago. Gary Dauberman’s feature directorial debut plays in 3,525 theaters today and tomorrow and jumps to 3,587 on Friday.

That figure is higher than the previews for the first Annabelle ($2.1M), The Conjuring producers’ production Curse of La Llorona ($2.8M), the $2.5M Tuesday night preview of First Purge, and just under Purge 3: Election Year ($3.6M). Annabelle Comes Home‘s Tuesday night is also under Annabelle Creation‘s Thursday night of $4M and The Nun‘s $5.4M (the latter being the biggest opener in The Conjuring universe and top earner as well at $365.6M).

Like Blumhouse’s last two Purges pics, Warner Bros. is looking to meet the Independence Day holiday stretch’s need for genre, and at the same time, get ahead of Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home which will take up most of next week’s business. Hopefully business isn’t entirely front-loaded which is typical for a horror pic. PostTrak is currently two stars out of five for Annabelle Comes Home with leading demos being and men and women under 25 (at 27% each), females over 25 (23%) and Men over 25 (22%).

Disney/Pixar

Meanwhile, among regular films in release, Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 rang up an estimated $20.9M at 4,575 theaters, +48% from Monday and taking its five-day total to $155.96M. Among all Tuesdays for an animated movie, that’s the third best behind Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($27.05M) and Finding Dory ($23.1M) and ahead of Illumination/Universal’s Sing ($17.5M on Dec. 27).

Universal is also getting ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home with its musical romance Working Title pic Yesterday with Thursday previews starting at 7PM. Analysts believe the pic should make between $10M-$14M in a weekend dominated by Toy Story 4 with $60M-$70M.