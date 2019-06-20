Click to Skip Ad
Paul Thomas Anderson Makes Netflix Short Film ‘Anima’ For Thom Yorke Album

Anima
Netflix

Paul Thomas Anderson has teamed up with Netflix and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke on short film ‘one-reeler’ Anima, which has been made alongside Yorke’s upcoming album of the same name.

Described as a “short musical film”, Yorke scores and stars in the “mind-bending visual piece, best played loud.” The film will show on Netflix from June 27 and will screen in select IMAX theaters from June 26. Below is the teaser trailer.

Yorke’s album is out on the same day as the short. Eight-time Oscar-nominee Anderson most recently directed Daniel Day-Lewis starrer Phantom Thread.

