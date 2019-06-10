Andy Cohen On Lisa Vanderpump’s Exit From ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producer Andy Cohen has broken his silence on Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from the Bravo show after nine seasons. He says he was sad to see Vanderpump go and disappointed that she skipped the recent reunion taping.

“I wish she had been there, what can I tell you. I really wish she had been there,” he said on his SiriusXM Radio show Andy Cohen Live. “And I hope and I think she actually could have left with some resolution.”

“No one will ever replace her,” Cohen said. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well-documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … but when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

Shortly after her exit from the show, Vanderpump explained her reasons for leaving in an interview with Extra. “The last year was a very negative year for me … I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away,” Vanderpump aid.

Cohen also put to rest rumors that Kathy Hilton would join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Vanderpump’s replacement. Cohen said he’s had “absolutely no conversations about any potential casting news. Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards stars on the series, and her sister Kim Richard was an original cast member who still makes appearances on the show.

Vanderpump will remain on her show Vanderpump Rules.

“She is iconic. And I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa — in all of her glory — on Vanderpump Rules,” Cohen added.