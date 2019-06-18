Andrea Savage’s ‘I’m Sorry’ Renewed For Season 3 By TruTV

TruTV has ordered a 10-episode third season of scripted comedy series I’m Sorry, created by and starring Andrea Savage, to air in 2020. The renewal comes three months after the second season of I’m Sorry, from Gloria Sanchez, A24 and Lonely Island, wrapped its 10-episode run on TruTV. Pickup for another scripted series, breakout comedy Tacoma FD, is pending.

This marks the first major programming decision for the WarnerMedia network following the recent regime change, with Kevin Reilly, president of TBS, TNT and Chief Creative Officer Turner and Direct-to-Consume, adding oversight of TruTV and TruTV president Chris Linn departing after shepherding its rebrand as a comedy network with a distinct point of view through such series as I’m Sorry. Virtually all the network’s top execs have since left the network, which laid off nearly 40% of its staff last month.

I’m Sorry, which TruTV said grew its audience in Season 2 without providing details, has been lauded for its nuanced TV mom portrayal. It follows a confident comedy writer, wife and mom Andrea (played by Savage), who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations. She is joined by her husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), their inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci), and her divorced parents (Kathy Baker and Martin Mull), as well as a close circle of friends.

“I am so, so thrilled to have another season to prove wrong the theory that just because you are a mom, you are not allowed to find buttholes funny. #godswork,” Savage said.

I’m Sorry is executive produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, A24’s Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.