Peter Berg’s Film 44 To Produce Limited Series ‘Amity And Prosperity’ Based On Pulitzer-Winning Book

Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44 is set to produce a limited series based on Eliza Griswold’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America. Kristina Lauren Anderson, who is adapting Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist for TriStar and a screenplay based on Swan Lake for Universal, has been tapped to write.

The book, published last year, is an exposé on how fracking shattered the rural Pennsylvania town of Amity and how one lifelong resident, Stacey Haney, brought the story into the national spotlight. The paperback edition hits stands tomorrow.

Haney, a lifelong resident of Amity, was struggling to support her children when the fracking boom came to town. Like most of her neighbors, she saw the energy companies’ payments as a windfall. Soon trucks are rumbling down her unpaved road and a fenced-off fracking site rises on adjacent land. But her annoyance gives way to concern and then to fear as domestic animals and pets begin dying and mysterious illnesses strike her family–despite the companies’ insistence that nothing is wrong.

Executive producers for the series include Berg and Lombardo, David Thwaites and Joan Boorstein.

Anderson’s script based on Swan Lake is being produced by Mandeville Films with Felicity Jones attached to star. In TV, Anderson is writing a series at Amazon based on the novel The Immortalists with Gail Berman and Fox 21 producing. She also served as consulting producer on TNT’s The Alienist.

Berg and Lombardo partnered a year ago in Film 44, which in January landed its first series order from USA Network for drama Dare Me, based on the novel by Megan Abbott. The series is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

In March, the company hired former Miramax film exec Thwaites as EVP, working across both television and film.

Anderson and Film 44 are repped by WME.