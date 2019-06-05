Click to Skip Ad
Rare ‘America’s Got Talent’ Ratings Feat Fuels NBC Win; ‘MasterChef Junior’ Finale Solid

America's Got Talent
Trae Patton/NBC

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 9.75 million viewers) and Songland (1.0, 4.74M) teamed to give the network a runaway victory in primetime ratings and viewers Tuesday, a night free of NBA and NHL finals competition. Last night also saw Fox serve its last helping of MasterChef Junior (0.8, 3.20M) for the season.

AGT was off a tenth in the ratings but its audience grew compared with last week’s season opener (9.752 million vs. 9.745 million) in Nielsen’s fast nationals. If that holds its will mark only the second time that’s happened in the show’s nine-year history.

The two-hour show led into Songland, off a tenth from its series premiere but topping its 10 PM slot that included the only other original on the night, CBS’ Blood and Treasure (0.5, 4.35M). Otherwise, CBS joined ABC and the CW with all-repeat lineups.

On Fox, a penultimate MasterChef (0.7, 2.92M) at 8 PM led into the finale at 9 PM. It was even with last week’s show in the demo.

NBC (1.4, 8.08M) won the night overall, doubling No. 2 Fox (0.7, 3.06M) in the demo and outpacing No. 2 CBS (0.5, 5.14M) in viewers.

