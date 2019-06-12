‘America’s Got Talent’ Dips, Tops ‘Bachelorette’, ‘Press Your Luck’ Off To OK Ratings Start

Click to Skip Ad
ABC

Facing atypical competition from a displaced-by-the-NBA-finals Bachelorette on ABC, NBC’s summer stalwart America’s Got Talent (1.5 adults 18-49 rating, 9.3 million viewers in Live+same day) was off a tenth in the demo from last week but again won Tuesday night in viewers and 18-49.

The Bachelorette (1.3., 4.7 million) did OK in its temporary Tuesday home against stiff competition, down -0.2 in 18-49 from its most recent Monday outing. The reality veteran was used to launch a new ABC game show revival, Press Your Luck (0.8, 3.2 million), which drew respectable numbers. The Bachelorette and Press Your Luck combined to give ABC its best summertime Tuesday in both viewers and 18-49 since 2016.

NBC’s own new summer reality entry, Songland (0.9, 4.4 million) mirrored lead-in AGT’s ratings performance, down a tenth in the demo from last week. NBC once again won the night in viewers and 18-49.

CBS’ summer drama series Blood & Treasure (0.4, 3.8 million) slipped another tenth in the demo to tie the Tuesday drama repeats on the network (NCIS, FBI) in 18-49 while trailing them in total viewers.

The CW’s The 100 (0.2, 902K) was steady in its return from a brief break.

