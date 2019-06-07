American Film Institute Names Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy As Board Of Trustees Chair

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been elected chair of the American Film Institute Board of Trustees. Kennedy will lead the AFI Trustees to set the Institute’s priorities and guide its national education programs. Kennedy succeeds Sir Howard Stringer, who served as chair of the AFI Board of Trustees since 1999.

Robert A. Daly remains chair of the AFI Board of Directors, a position he has held since 2009.

“More than 50 years ago, the AFI was created to advance and elevate the art of film, and it has been my privilege to uphold that mission for two decades,” said Stringer. “I pass the torch to Kathleen Kennedy with great confidence, for she is a visionary who has not only long served as an AFI Trustee, but will also lead the Institute into the future with her signature taste, talent and intellect.”

“It is a distinct honor to be elected as chair of the AFI Board of Trustees,” said Kennedy. “AFI’s commitment to the power of storytelling — coupled with its profound respect for the past — is an inspiration in our modern day, and I look forward to working with the Trustees and the incomparable Bob Daly with the goal to shine an even greater light upon the impact these stories have in our nation and around the world.”

The AFI Board of Trustees comprises a panel of leaders from the film and television communities. See the full list here.

Kennedy is an eight-time Academy Award nominee and one of the most successful and respected producers and executives in the film industry. Most recently, she received the Academy’s Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 2018 for her contributions to the art form.

She joined Lucasfilm in 2012, personally selected by George Lucas to lead the company. Kennedy has produced or executive-produced nearly 100 films. Among her credits are many of the highest-grossing films in motion picture history, including the recent Star Wars entries, Jurassic Park, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, and many others.