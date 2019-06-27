Musicians Union Delivers Petitions To AMPTP Demanding Fair Contract

The American Federation of Musicians will deliver a petition to management’s AMPTP on Thursday demanding a fair contract. The group plans to hold a press conference outside the AMPTP’s offices in Sherman Oaks.

The chief issue is residuals from films and TV shows made for streaming services. Unlike actors, writers and directors, musicians don’t get them, although they do receive residual payments for secondary-market re-uses of theatrical and TV films. The two sides haven’t met at the bargaining table since March. Their current contract is set to expire November 14.

“Musicians are essential to the entertainment industry; bringing films and television series to life with music,” the petition states. “As the industry speeds toward streaming, music is as important as ever, but film and television producers are leaving musicians behind. Without a fair contract for streaming, current and future generations of musicians won’t be able to earn a living doing recording work. I stand with my fellow recording musicians and the AFM in demanding a fair contract that includes new media residuals for musicians.”

Speakers and attendees expected today include members of the AFM and supporters from the WGA West and the American Federation of Teachers/United Teachers Los Angeles.

Some 20,000 unionized musicians across the country, meanwhile, will soon see reductions in their pension benefits in order to keep the union’s $1.8 billion multi-employer pension fund from running out of money within the next 20 years. The reductions are required by federal law because the fund has now entered “critical and declining” status.