American Cinematheque Taps Adam Aron/AMC Theatres For Sid Grauman Award

The American Cinematheque has named AMC CEO and president Adam Aron as the recipient of its 2019 Sid Grauman Award on behalf of AMC Theatres.

The American Cinematheque Sid Grauman Award is presented by Hill Valley. AMC Theatres will be honored for its achievements in the motion picture industry at the top of the American Cinematheque’s annual benefit award show where, this year, the non-profit organization will present its 33rd annual career achievement award, known as the American Cinematheque Award.

The American Cinematheque Board of Directors created this award in 2015 to honor an extraordinary individual who has made a significant contribution to the Hollywood film industry in the continuing advancement of theatrical exhibition. Previous recipients have included Doug Darrow on behalf of Dolby Laboratories (2018), Richard Gelfond and Greg Foster on behalf of IMAX (2017); Sue Kroll (2016) and Jeffrey Katzenberg (2015).

The 2019 American Cinematheque Award recipient is Academy Award winner Charlize Theron. The presentation of both the Sid Grauman and American Cinematheque awards will take place Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton.

“The American Cinematheque is pleased to present this year’s annual Sid Grauman award to AMC Theaters and its CEO Adam Aron for its outstanding contributions to theatrical exhibition,” said American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita. “It is the world’s biggest and most productive exhibitor, with the highest attendance of moviegoers and acclaimed as the most innovative in the services that it provides for the moviegoing audience. AMC has and will continue to lead the remarkable evolution of the theatergoing experience.”

“Hill Valley is extremely proud to be the presenter of the American Cinematheque’s Fifth Annual Sid Grauman Award to Adam Aron on behalf of AMC Theatres,” said founder and CEO Éric Nebot.

Sid Grauman (1879 – 1950) was a master showman in the early days of film exhibition and a founder of the Egyptian Theatre (owned and operated by the American Cinematheque since 1998), where the first Hollywood “premiere” was held in 1922.

He went on to be part of the world-famous Grauman’s Chinese Theatre as well. He was a pioneer in the theatrical exhibition of movies and a founding member of the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, from which he received an honorary Academy Award for his work.