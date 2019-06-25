Former ‘American Chopper’ EP Franco Porporino Inks Overall Deal With Thom Beers’ BoBCat

EXCLUSIVE: Executive producers behind two of Discovery Channel’s signature series of the past two decades, Deadliest Catch‘s Thom Beers and Jeff Conroy and American Chopper‘s Franco Porporino, will be collaborating together. Porporino has closed an overall deal with BoBCat, the Los Angeles-based production company of Beers, Conroy and Sarah Bernard.

Porporino, who played a pivotal role in bringing back American Chopper to Discovery Channel, brings to BoBCat an extensive slate of unscripted and scripted projects currently in development.

“We’re delighted to add Franco Porporino to the BoBCat family,” said Beers. “The energy that he brings to projects is unmatched, and we’re looking forward to it having a home here with us.”

In addition to The Deadliest Catch, Beers and Conroy are known for creating and producing Ice Road Truckers, Storage Wars and Bering Sea Gold. BoBCat’s latest series, The American Farm, airs on History.

“We’re embarking on an exciting collaboration, super-charging a variety of projects already in development. I’ve been a huge fan of Thom Beers and Jeff Conroy for years,” Porporino said. “Now to be working closely with them is truly an honor. I’m most passionate about championing emerging talent, compelling storytelling, and exploring innovative formats, a thru line of all of my projects.”