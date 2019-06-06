American Black Film Festival To Feature ‘The Black Godfather’, Spike Lee, HBO Short Film Finalists And More

This year’s American Black Film Festival lineup is stacked with some of the top names in Hollywood as well as emerging voices including a screening of Reginald Hudlin’s The Black Godfather, a conversation with Spike Lee and his protege Stefon Bristol as well as the five finalists for HBO Short Film Competition, which is now in its 22nd year. The fest takes place June 12-16 in Miami.

The program will also include the previously announced opening night film Shaft. New Line Cinema’s reboot of the iconic character will screen at the fest ahead of its June 14 release. In addition, Netflix will screen the Chris Robinson-directed Beats, a coming-of-age drama set in Chicago’s South Side hip-hop scene starring Anthony Anderson.

“Beyond the Spider-Verse: What’s Next for Sony Pictures Animation” will be a conversation between Academy Award-winner Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) and Karen Tolliver (SVP of Creative, Sony Pictures Animation). The fest will also include “The Art of Directing” which will feature Malcolm D. Lee (Night School), Steven Caple, Jr. (Creed II), George Tillman Jr. (The Hate You Give) and Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You).

Other screenings include TV One’s The Bobby Debarge Story, Sherman’s Showcase as well as David Makes Man and Ambitions. There will also be a 25th-anniversary screening of Matty Rich’s The Inkwell.

Read the complete lineup of films below.

NARRATIVE FEATURES

#TRUTH

2019 | USA | 105 min

Directed & Written by: Charles Murray

Produced by: Jackie Stone

Cast: Dorian Missick, Simone Missick, Michael Beach, Terrell Tilford, Victoria Platt

Logline: After a journalists’ cousin commits suicide, he investigates what caused her to take her life and the people he believes are responsible.

ALL IN (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 105 min

Directed by: Ibrahim Yilla

Written by: Tressa Azarel Smallwood, Iman Smallwood, Leslie Allen

Produced by: Kia Freeman, Gregory Freeman, Tressa Azarel Smallwood, Audrea Topps-Harjo

Cast: Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland, Elise Neal, Robert Christopher Riley, Lyric Hurd, Lena Anthony, Jim Jones, Traci Braxton

Logline: A dysfunctional single mother gets pulled back into a life of crime while trying to make a better future for her three children.

HIS, HERS & THE TRUTH (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 90 min

Directed & Written by: Coke Daniels

Produced by: Vanzil Burke, Victor Burke, Cristina Davis, Errol Sadler

Cast: Brad James, Ashley A. Williams, Terri J. Vaughn, Dorien Wilson, Cocoa Brown Dawn Halfkenny, Duane Finley, Kaye Singleton, Edsel Love Patterson, Shacai O’Neal, Karon Riley, Erin Elizabeth Feest

Logline: Alan and Tanya have been acquaintances for years, but have yet to become romantically involved, until now.

IF NOT NOW, WHEN? (World Premiere)

2019 | USA | 126 min

Directed by: Meagan Good, Tamara Bass

Written by: Tamara Bass

Produced by: Meagan Good, Tamara Bass, Sway Calloway, LaMyia Good, Datari Turner

Cast: Meagan Good, Meagan Holder, Mekia Cox, Tamara Bass, Valarie Pettiford

Logline: A story about love, forgiveness, sisterhood and second chances.

JEZEBEL

2018 |USA | 88 min

Directed & Written by: Numa Perrier

Produced by: Numa Perrier, Winter Dunn, Dwayne Dugger II

Cast: Tiffany Tenille, Numa Perrier, Stephen Barrington, Bobby Field, Brett Gelman

Logline: In the last days of her mother’s life, 19-year old Tiffany crashes with five family members in a Las Vegas studio apartment. In order to make ends meet, her older sister, a phone sex operator, introduces her to the world of internet fetish cam girls.

JUSTINE

2018 | USA | 106 min

Directed & Written by: Stephanie Turner

Produced by: Angie Edgar, Louise Shore, Stephanie Turner, Glynn Turman

Cast: Glynn Turman, Stephanie Turner, Darby Stanchfield, Josh Stamberg, Cleo King, Bridget Kallal, Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Logline: A single mom of two takes a job as a nanny to an 8-year old girl with spina bifida. At first an unlikely pair, the two end up helping one another overcome personal obstacles.

LOVE DOT COM – THE SOCIAL EXPERIMENT (World Premiere)

2019 | USA | 98 min

Directed by: Charneice Fox

Written by: Charneice Fox, Michelle Sewell

Produced by: BK Fulton, Jacquelyn E. Stone, Monty Ross, Michele Lopez, Kimberly C. Gaines, Charneice Fox

Cast: Brave Williams, Tobias Truvillion, Kym Whitley, LisaRae McCoy, Charles Malik Whitfield, Wes Felton Raheem DeVaughn, Christopher Williams

Logline: A vegan chef with a broken heart and an exhausted budget finds love face to face but opts for technology to make the final decision.

PERFECTLY SINGLE

2019 | USA | 99 min

Directed & Written by: Van Elder

Produced by: Van Elder, Jela Okpara

Cast: Erica Hubbard, Torrei Hart, Dominique Perry, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Omar Gooding

Logline: A quirky and successful optometrist in the twilight of her life turns to her friends for help in finding social fulfillment, but she has ignored one particular place…Within.

PRINCESS OF THE ROW

2018 | USA | 85 min

Directed by: Van Maximilian Carlson

Written by: Van Maximilian Carlson, A. Shawn Austin

Produced by: A. Shawn Austin

Cast: Tayler Buck, Edi Gathegi, Ana Ortiz, Jacob Vargas and Martin Sheen

Logline: The inspiring tale of a runaway foster child who will stop at nothing to live with the only family she knows: her father… a homeless mentally ill veteran who lives on the streets of LA’s Skid Row.

SAME DIFFERENCE (World Premiere)

2019 | USA | 88 min

Directed & Written by: Derege Harding

Produced by: Datari Turner

Cast: Essence Atkins, Terrence Jenkins, Edwina Findley, Demetrius Shipp, Jr., Melvin Gregg, Ginger Gonzaga, Page Kennedy, Kandi Burruss, Affion Crockett, Lew Temple

Logline: As Tonya Keating grapples with the innate knowledge that her death is imminent, she is compelled to let go of the past and reconcile with her estranged twin sister.

STRIVE

2018 | USA | 82 min

Directed by: Robert Rippberger

Written by: Piper Dellums, Sha-Risse Smith

Produced by: Robert Rippberger, Ace Salvador, Hiroki Kamada, Piper Dellums, Scott M. Rosenfelt, Tobias Deml

Cast: Joie Campbell, Ricky Flowers Jr., Chelsea Williams, Danny Glover, Shaylin Becton

Logline: A teenager from the projects in Harlem aims to get into Yale, but must push against the world holding her back.

UNA GREAT MOVIE

2018 | USA/MEXICO | 102 min

Directed & Written by: Jennifer Sharp

Produced by: Jennifer Sharp, Matthew Morgan

Cast: JoNell Kennedy, Numa Perrier, Jose Casasús, Jake Olson

Logline: A beautiful diverse movie about a black American in Mexico, slowly becomes a romantic comedy with an all-white cast.

DOCUMENTARIES

BUCKJUMPING

2018 | USA | 70 min

Directed by: Lily Keber

Produced by: Lily Keber, Stephen Rose

Principal Subject(s): Mia X, Mannie Fresh, Ausettua AmorAmenkum, Nicholas Payton, DJ Jubilee

Logline: Buckjumping follows six dancing communities as they demonstrate ownership of

the streets of New Orleans, commemorate their dead, forge community and find spiritual transcendence.

CHICAGO AT THE CROSSROAD (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 83 min

Directed by: Brian Schodorf

Written by: Brian Schodorf, Afrika Porter

Produced by: Malik Yusef, Afrika Porter, Nathan Weber, Brian Schodorf, Burundi Partlow, Randy Crumpton, Malachi Gross

Principal Subject(s): Malik Yusef, Leonard GLC Harris, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Father Michael Pfleger, Arne Duncan

Logline: Where did Chicago go wrong? Chicago at the Crossroad tells the story of a city caught in the aftermath of a policy of mass displacement shaded by a long history of segregation.

ONE CHILD LEFT BEHIND: THE UNTOLD ATLANTA CHEATING SCANDAL

2018 | USA | 87 min

Directed & Written by: Jodi Gomes

Produced by: Jodi Gomes, Anthony McLemore, Ladawn Jones, Marsha Hallager

Principal Subject(s): Dana Evans, Tamara Cotman, Christopher Waller, Diane Ravitch, Lamar Waldron

Logline: In 2009, 1,176 Atlanta teachers were investigated for test cheating; 35 were indicted, 12 went to trial and 11 were found guilty on RICO charges. The guilty, serving 30-year sentences, finally break their silence in this tell-all film.

THE TAKEOVER: THE REVOLUTION OF THE BLACK EXPERIENCE AT NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 62 min

Directed by: Eric D. Seals

Written by: Donnie Seals Jr.

Produced by: Brittany Applegate

Principal Subject(s): Daphne Maxwell Reid, Kathryn Ogletree, Clovis Semmes, Michael Wilbon, Harry Lennix

Logline: In 1968, more than 100 black Northwestern students took over the school’s Bursar’s Office for 38 hours to demand equal rights.

VISION PORTRAITS

2019 | USA/CANADA/GERMANY | 78 min

Directed & Written by: Rodney Evans

Produced by: Rodney Evans, Rob Wunder

Principal Subject(s): Rodney Evans, John Dugdale, Kayla Hamilton and Ryan Knighton

Logline: A documentary that chronicles the creative paths of blind and visually impaired artists including a photographer, dancer, writer and the film’s director.

HBO SHORT FILMS

CAP (World Premiere)

2019 | USA | 16 min

Directed & Written by: Marshall Tyler

Produced by: Moira Griffin, Marshall Tyler

Cast: Medina Senghore, Tunde Adebimpe, Dusan Brown

Logline: 15-year-old Manny Bennitt learns the hard way the price of being cool.

EVELYN X EVELYN

2018 | USA | 13 min

Directed & Written by: Eric Pumphrey

Produced by: Angelo Pullen, Tommy Savas, Luke Baybak, Jenna Johnson, Judy Craig

Cast: Natalie Paul, Jocko Sims

Logline: Grief can be overwhelming for just us to tackle alone.

FLIGHT

2018 | JAMAICA | 13 min

Directed by: Kia Moses, Adrian McDonald

Written by: Kia Moses

Produced by: Tashara-Lee Johnson

Cast: Rohiem Phillips, Craig Robinson, Jermaine ‘Zbek’ Nelson, Danielo Reid, Akalia Golding, Christopher McKoy

Logline: A Jamaican boy sets out on a dream, ten times his size, to fly to the moon, despite his circumstances and father’s opposition.

THE FISHERMAN

2018 | GHANA | 15 min

Directed & Written by: Zoey Martinson

Produced by: Kofi Owusu Afriyie, Zoey Martinson

Cast: Ziggy Netteyson, Kiki-Romi, Elizabeth Nortey

Logline: An aging fisherman goes out to sea one day and returns with a talking fish.

WEDNESDAY (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 13 min

Directed by: Daniel Willis

Written by: Jessica D. Shields

Produced by: Melina Lizette, Mariyam Mahbub

Cast: Mychala Lee, Chene Lawson

Logline: Recently homeless and living in a car with her mother, a teenage girl commits a reckless act, desperate to rescue a vestige of their former life.

WEB SERIES

BLACK GIRLS GUIDE TO FERTILITY

2018 | USA | 20 min

Directed by: Crystle Roberson

Written by: Sonhara Eastman

Produced by: Sonhara Eastman, Ronald Eastman II, Carmen K. Jones

Cast: Raney Branch, Monyetta Shaw, Ali Amin Carter, Cindy Jefferson, Nicky Buggs, Jamir Vega

Logline: Ava is a 37-year-old romance novelist who faded into obscurity after finding love-and now finds herself on the rise again after self-publishing a diary detailing her fertility woes.

Website: http://www.blackgirlsguidetofertility.com

KING ESTER (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 20 min

Directed & Written by: Dui Jarrod

Produced by: Angelica Ross, Caralene Robinson, Ryan Robertson, Jon Mallow

Cast: DeJaye Joseph, Angelica Ross, Janet Hubert, Dane Edidi, Martin L. Bradford, Lindsey G. Smith, LJ Scott, Roland Lane, Omar Washington

Logline: A bold-living trans woman must decide whether to stay or leave New Orleans as Hurricane Katrina approaches.

LITTLE APPLE

2018 | USA | 14 min

Directed & Written by: Riley S. Wilson

Produced by: Riley S. Wilson, Lisa Cortes, Okema T. Moore, Angel Lenise

Cast: Apple Montague, Milan Williams, Charlene Montague, Gabrielle Eitienne

Logline: For Apple, a 9-year-old Harlem girl, a new school year brings new enemies, new special abilities and a new neighborhood in the midst of natural and supernatural conflict.

OTIS

2018 | USA | 20 min

Directed & Written by: Alexander Etseyatse

Produced by: Ebony Lewis, Lily Johnson

Cast: Alexander Etseyatse, Dwinsley Homere, Keithen Hergott, Murray Adams

Logline: A mentally unstable young man struggles to win his old life back.

PLATONIC

2018 | USA | 13 min

Directed by: Winter Dunn

Written by: Moni Oyedepo

Produced by: Arielle Noel, Moni Oyedepo

Cast: Moni Oyedepo, Chinedu Unaka, Adriyan Rae, Ego Nwodim

Logline: Platonic is the story of two friends who overlook their “mild” attraction to each other for the good of the friendship.

TALES FROM THE BIG APPLE (World Premiere)

2018 | NIGERIA | 12 min

Directed & Written by: Victor Okoye Frank (Victor O’Frank)

Produced by: Mina Sanosi

Cast: Emmanuel Ogonna, Abdulazeem Dulo Harris, Andrea-Rachel Parker

Logline: Emeka is new to the big apple, does he have what it takes to survive the big city?

EMERGING DIRECTORS SHOWCASE

BLUEBERRY

2018 | USA | 16 min

Directed & Written by: Martina Lee

Produced by: Robbin Rae / Yana Bille

Cast: Stevie Johnson, Even Alex, Hilty Bowen, Rebecca King Crews, Tiwana Floyd

Logline: An Afrocentric podcast host goes on a quest to find his idol Harambe Cornell, but is stuck taking care of his 9-year-old son who wants to participate in the Mr. Rainbow’s Contest dressed as a blueberry.

GUMMI BEAR (World Premiere)

2019 | USA | 18 min

Directed & Written by: RJ Dawson

Produced by: Rebecca Shuhan Lou

Cast: Amari O’Neal, Darielle Dorsey, Candice Renee, Javon Terrell

Logline: A brother and sister learn just how difficult it can be to be kids on an average day of life.

HEAVENLY (World Premiere)

2019 | USA | 13 min

Directed & Written by: Ya’Ke Smith

Produced by: Ya’Ke Smith, Ralph Lopez, Marcos Luis, Nina Noble, Felicia D. Henderson

Cast: Ashlee Smallwood, Billie D. Merritt, Alan Trong, Mikala Gibson, Shelton Jolivette

Logline: Crystal, a former ballet dancer, returns home after being sex-trafficked and struggles to shake the physical and psychological trauma she endured while in “the life.”

MANHOOD

2019 | USA | 11 min

Directed & Written by: Rodney Stringfellow

Produced by: Anil Dhokai

Cast: Alfonso Freeman, Kennedy Johnson

Logline: On her 10th birthday, a little girl is scared that her father will make her undergo the same violent rite of passage her older brothers went through.

MEREBA (World Premiere)

2019 | USA | 7 min

Directed by: Dawit N.M.

Written by: Dawit N.M., Marian Mereba

Produced by: Alexandre Pagot, Salim El Arja, Jordan Cardos, Benjamin Narich, Melanie Parisi, Theo Lemonnier

Cast: Marian Mereba, Jalan Durimel, Jibril Durimel, Zalma Bour, Jade Frank, Sam Hoffman, Mallory Leisten, Solomon S. Yenesu

Logline: The emotions of life framed together—the jungle breaks us, but also makes us.

NEGROLAND

2019 | USA | 13 min

Directed & Written by: Jewel McPherson

Produced by: Arthur Cohen, Ryan Patrick, Ruth Ferrera, Shamier Anderson, Lisa Stepp

Cast: Shamier Anderson, Marley Garner

Logline: In the near future a grieving African American father fights to save the life of his young zombie daughter.

NO TRAVELER RETURNS

2019 | USA/IVORY COAST | 12 min

Directed & Written by: Ellie Foumbi

Produced by: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono

Cast: Souléymane Sy Savané, Dawuda Jabbie, Fatouma Jabbie, Maba Ba

Logline: A young African immigrant’s struggles to adjust to life in America push him towards an existential crisis.

ORIGIN

2018 | USA | 19 min

Directed & Written by: Simone Lyles

Produced by: Simone Lyles, Patrick Boyd

Cast: Christina Childress, Maxine Goynes, Hugo Pierre Martin

Logline: In 1982, Kora’s self-help conversion tapes only seem to push her closer to the truth about her feelings for her best friend.

OUTDOORING

2018 | USA | 18 min

Directed & Written by: Maxwell Addae

Produced by: Mis Loe

Cast: Thomas Daniel Smith, Theodore Mark Martinez

Logline: A young man attends his new nephew’s Ghanaian baby-naming ceremony with a plan to steal the money collected to run away and keep a secret hidden.

SOPHIE’S QUINCEAÑERA

2018 | USA | 12 min

Directed & Written by: Keith Powell

Produced by: Jeremy O’Keefe, Graham Patrick Martin, Keith Powell, Matt Miller

Cast: Bashir Salahuddin, Ana Ortiz, Wallace Langham, Vladimir Caamano

Logline: A building manager dealing with his own grief must help his tenant perform a messy task at her daughter’s quinceañera.

SOULS (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 15 min

Directed & Written by: Malakai

Produced by: Anna Hashmi, Stephen Love, Marquita Bradley

Cast: Tabitha Browne, Johan Beckles, Nia Chanel

Logline: Unable to deal with her grandmother’s declining mental and physical health, a young girl uses her cardboard spaceship to escape her reality before the matriarch of her family dies.

SUICIDE BY SUNLIGHT

2018 | USA | 17 min

Directed by: Nikiyatu

Written by: Nikyatu, Robin Shanea Williams

Produced by: Nikkia Moulterie

Cast: Natalie Paul

Logline: Valentina, a day-walking black vampire protected from the sun by her melanin, is forced to restrain her bloodlust to regain custody of her estranged daughters.

THE ARRIVAL

2018 | UK | 17 min

Directed & Written by: Annetta Laufer

Produced by: Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

Cast: Naomi Ackie, Anthony Welsh, Sharlene Whyte

Logline: A young Caribbean woman struggles to adapt to her new life in the revered “Mother Country” of 1960s Britain.

THE CURE

2018 | USA | 11 min

Directed & Written by: Kristian King

Produced by: Chester Algernal, Ritu Bansal, Ria Tobaccowala

Cast: Veanna Black, Jasmyn Coleman, Michael Mario Good, Greta Glenn

Logline: Lisa has been blessed with a gifted child, but must grapple with the costs of utilizing this miracle to keep a roof over her family’s heads.

TRAINING WHEELS

2018 |USA | 14 min

Directed & Written by: Sanicole (Sandrel Young)

Produced by: Natasha Parker, Lil Rel Howery, Kevin Fredericks, Sanicole, Richard Thomas

Cast: Zuri McPhearson, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Josiah Fredericks, Deron Powell, Messiah Equiano, David Leonard

Logline: An incredibly gifted little girl uses her telepathic powers to bring her wayward father home.

Facebook.com/TrainingWheelsShortFilm

VEILED WINGS

2018 | ITALY | 14 min

Directed by: Nadia Kibout

Written by: Nadia Kibout, Ersilia Cacace

Produced by: Alessandra Lo Savio, Giorgia Lo Savio (Jinga Pictures)

Cast: Nadia Kibout, Paola Lavini, Matteo Carlomagno, Damian Lo Pinto

Logline: How can seemingly different cultures co-exist? Nadia, a Muslim woman, and Imma, an Italian Catholic woman, meet each other and share an unexpected day.

WORLDS FROM HOME (World Premiere)

2019 | USA | 14 min

Directed & Written by: Delmar Washington

Produced by: Delmar Washington, Lynette Coll, Natasha Ward

Cast: Affion Crockett, Eli Rubio, Lynette Coll, Jason R. Moore

Logline: After their RV breaks down in the Mojave Desert, a father and his young son experience a series of challenges while rebuilding their relationship, including an encounter with a mysterious creature.

ZAHRA AND THE OIL MAN (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 20 min

Directed by: Yucef Mayes

Written by: Yucef Mayes, Aaron Melvin

Produced by: Yucef Mayes, Aaron Melvin

Cast: Megan Hackett, Brian Dives, LJ Nelson, Saladine Stafford

Logline: Zahra, the daughter of a Muslim street merchant, fights to save her father’s struggling business in hopes of changing the trajectory of her family’s financial future.

MUSIC IN MOTION SHOWCASE

BIRTH OF AFROBEAT

2018 | USA | 7 min

Directed & Written by: Opiyo Okeyo

Produced by: Opiyo Okeyo, David Glines

Cast: Tony Allen

Logline: Drum icon Tony Allen reveals how he created Africa’s biggest music genre.

BLACK GIRL POEM (World Premiere)

2019 | USA | 2 min

Directed & Written by: Daryl Paris Bright

Produced by: Daryl Paris Bright, Ariel Zucker (CNT Productions)

Cast: Daryl Paris Bright, Amber Jones, Claudia Logan

Logline: In Black Girl Poem, black women take a surrealist approach in confronting the power dynamic of sexual harassment within the African American community.

CTRL

2018 | USA | 10 min

Directed & Written by: Gynai Kristol

Produced by: Bruce Fields

Cast: Gynai Kristol, Donnay Ragland, Al-Shabazz Jabateh

Logline: G finds herself caught up with someone unworthy of her time, but finally gains a sense of self-worth allowing her to entertain the right guy for her. But just because she moves on doesn’t mean her old friend will.

LOVE CONQUERS ALL (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 5 min

Directed by: Mr. Boomtown

Written by: Farrah Parker, Ramon Montgomery

Produced by: Anthony Hamilton, Farrah Parker, Ramon Montgomery

Cast: Ezra Wright, Jakira Mouzon, Jina Smith, Greg Paroff, Kenneth Raphael, Keith Way

Logline: Grammy Award Winner Anthony Hamilton presents Love Conquers All, a short film that addresses the social injustices that plague our nation.

MAKEITTAKEIT (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 3 min

Directed by: Justin Rhodes, Kory Williams

Written & Produced by: Justin Rhodes

Cast: J. Rhodes

Logline: 2019 officially marks 400 years since the first slaves landed in America. J. Rhodes was tasked with breaking down these 400 years into a 3-minute, 23-second lyric-based visual.

MENTAL EXORCISM (World Premiere)

2018 | USA | 4 min

Directed by: John “Dr Teeth” Tucker

Written by: Brad Scarface Jordan

Produced by: John “Dr Teeth” Tucker

Cast: Brad “Scarface” Jordan

Logline: In the gripping music video, MTV & BET acclaimed video director John “Dr Teeth” Tucker and legendary rap artist Scarface engage a never-ending social juxtaposition: citizen vs cop.