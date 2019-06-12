‘America Says’ Game Show Cleared In 85% Of U.S. For Fall Syndication Launch

GSN’s hit game show America Says is heading into syndication. Sony Pictures Television, co-owner of GSN, has partnered with the network to launch the game show in syndication nationwide this fall.

Fox, Sinclair, CBS, Cox Media, Tegna, Nexstar, Mission, Gray and Lockwood station groups have agreed to carry the show. With that, the half-hour survey-matching game show is now sold in 85% of the country.

America Says, which premiered on June 18, 2018, is Game Show Network’s No. 1 new show among W25-54, according to Nielsen.

Hosted by Emmy-nominated John Michael Higgins (Great News, Pitch Perfect), America Says is a fast-paced studio game show in which two teams of friends and family face off to guess America’s responses by quickly filling in the blanks to survey questions covering every topic under the sun. Time is always ticking and the team with the most money banked after three rounds will head to a bonus round to see if they can guess even more survey responses to win up to $15,000.

“America Says is a proven show hosted by John Michael Higgins, who just got nominated for an Emmy for outstanding game show host. We have great broadcast partners including all the major groups,” said John Weiser, president, First Run Television, SPT.

“We are thrilled by the fantastic response of our audience to America Says and incredibly proud of the work of our host, the amazing John Michael Higgins, who is an absolute pro and it is a privilege to work with him,” added Mark Feldman, president and CEO, Game Show Network. “We are excited that more viewers across the country will be able to enjoy the family-friendly fun, intrigue and laughs of this terrific program.”

America Says is based on a format by Keller/Noll. John Quinn serves as executive producer. Tara Long and Mark Herwick of Entertainment One (eOne) and Dave Noll and Cleve Keller of Keller/Noll serve as executive producers.