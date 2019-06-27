AMC Theatres Boosts Artist-Driven Films With New Curated Spotlight Series

The AMC Theatres chain has announced a new initiative, AMC Artisan Films, that will spotlight a curated set of character and narrative-driven movies.

The goal of AMC Artisan Films is to make critically acclaimed films more accessible in a setting with quality amenities and technology. AMC will program specialized movies consistently in select locations throughout the United States, providing what the company terms “consistent and convenient showtimes” for the works.

The AMC Artisan Films program launches with the release of Yesterday, which opens nationwide on Friday. Upcoming films in the program include MidSommar, Blinded By The Light, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Downton Abbey, The Art of Self-Defense, Luce, The Kitchen and Where’d You Go, Bernadette.

The AMC Artisan Films seal will be granted to artist-driven films, the company claims, and will showcase expertise in writing, directing, acting and other components.

“Many consumers don’t realize that we play more elevated and celebrated films than anyone else in North America,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP of worldwide programming and chief content officer, AMC Theatres. “With the launch of AMC Artisan Films, we aim to expose more movie-goers to specialized films and increase their theatrical success. And we plan to increase consumer access to these special films by seeking earlier runs in platform releases and holding longer in theater to give audiences time to learn about them from other passionate guests.”

The origin of AMC Artisan Films came from a meeting earlier this year between AMC CEO Adam Aron and Frank with the Director’s Guild of America. Director Jon Avnet suggested that it is vital for major theater operators to embrace small and mid-size films. Thus was born the concept to promote and celebrate certain films beyond the blockbusters.

Curated by a selection of AMC’s film team, AMC Artisan Films can be found online at amctheatres.com, highlighted by the AMC Artisan Films designation. AMC will also be promoting these films through specific AMC Artisan Films social channels on Facebook and Twitter.