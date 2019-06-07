AMC To Adapt Mona Awad’s ‘Bunny’ Novel For TV; Megan Mostyn-Brown To Pen Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks has acquired the rights to Mona Awad’s (13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl) anticipated forthcoming novel Bunny to develop as a television series.

Playwright Megan Mostyn-Brown is attached to write the pilot as part of her overall deal with AMC. Bunny will be released June 11 by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The novel tells the story of Samantha Heather Mackey, who couldn’t be more of an outsider in her small, highly selective MFA program at New England’s Warren University. A scholarship student who prefers the company of her dark imagination to that of most people, Samantha is utterly repelled by the rest of her fiction writing cohort—a clique of unbearably twee yet menacing rich girls who call each other “Bunny.” When Samantha receives an invitation to the Bunnies’ fabled “Smut Salon,” everything suddenly changes and she finds herself inexplicably drawn to their front door—ditching her only friend, Ava, in the process. As Samantha plunges deeper and deeper into the sinister yet saccharine world of the Bunny cult and starts to take part in their ritualistic off-campus “Workshop,” the edges of reality begin to blur, and her friendships with Ava and the Bunnies are brought into deadly collision.

Bunny is described as a spellbinding, down-the-rabbit-hole tale that combines elements of fairy tale, horror, satire, and classic teen movies like Heathers and The Craft in a riveting exploration of women, relationships, desire, and the creative and destructive power of the imagination.

Awad’s debut book, 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl, about a woman’s lifelong struggle with body image issues, won the Amazon.ca First Novel Award and was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2016.

Mostyn-Brown serves as a Supervising Producer on the Joe Hill adaptation NOS4A2 for AMC. Previously, Mostyn-Brown was an Executive Story Editor for the Fox series Gotham. Her plays include: The Secret Lives of Losers, Going After Alice, The Bends, Nora Gets a Boyfriend, and Nancy Blue: Girl Detective.

Awad is repped by The Clegg Agency and Anonymous Content.