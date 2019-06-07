Amblin’s Susan Fleishman Exiting As Communications Chief

Susan Fleishman, head of communications at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, is exiting the company to return to her consulting firm September Media. Amblin confirmed the news Friday, and Fleishman said the company will now be among her clients. A search for a replacement is just getting underway.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to Sue, who has been an invaluable advisor and strategist during her tenure, first as a consultant and then at the helm of our communications team,” Amblin Partners’ president and co-CEO Jeff Small said. “We thank her for her immeasurable contributions and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Fleishman, a longtime corporate communications executive, joined Amblin Partners to run the comms department soon after the company was formed. Before that she was running her September Media after a long stint at Warner Bros and before that Universal. Earlier in her career she worked at Sony.

“The last five years have been memorable and rewarding, and I am grateful to my Amblin colleagues for the experience,” Fleishman said in a statement Friday. “Jeff Small and I have been discussing my desire to return to consulting for some time, and it’s now time to reconnect with the work that I love. I’m excited to explore a diverse slate of new projects, and I am very happy that Amblin will be one of the first September Media clients.”