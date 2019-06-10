Amblin Partners Inks First-Look Deal With Joby Harold & Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Amblin Partners has signed a two-year first look deal with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures.

Safehouse’s upcoming slate includes the Michael B. Jordan WW2 movie The Liberators, Battle of Britain, which Ridley Scott is attached to direct, and 70’s drama Love Canal which is set to be Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut. Harold recently came off the success of Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum which has accumulated over $252M at the WW box office. He was also an EP on Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow. Together Harold and Tunnell produced King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the documentary Trumbo and comedy My Blind Brother, among other film and television titles.

“Joby and Tory have an incredible understanding of how to create crowd pleasing movies with broad appeal across all genres, making them a great partner for Amblin. We look forward to their passion and experience being reflected in the films that we develop with them,” said Amblin Partner’s President of Production Holly Bario and Co-President of Production Jeb Brody.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Amblin Partners family. To have the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of a company that is in large part responsible for why we make movies to begin with is truly a dream come true,” said Harold and Tunnell. “Amblin’s ability to move between original, filmmaker-driven movies, and major franchises and IP makes them an ideal home for filmmakers, and a leader in this industry. We are honored to be a part of that story.”

Safehouse Pictures’ EVP Matt Schwartz will continue to oversee film development and production for the company. Safehouse Pictures is represented by CAA and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP.

Amblin Partners also has production deals with Frank Marshall at The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Jennifer Todd, and Marc Platt at Marc Platt Productions.