Amazon Music Sets First Pay-TV Deal With Comcast Xfinity X1 And Flex

Amazon Music will be integrated for the first time by a pay-TV provider through a new deal with Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex services.

The streaming music service will roll out on Comcast over the coming weeks on X1, which serves two-thirds of Comcast’s 21 million U.S. cable households, as well as on its recently launched, internet-only Flex platform.

The move follow’s last year’s integration of Prime Video into X1, which also features Netflix, YouTube and other streaming apps alongside traditional pay-TV content. Operators in recent years have begun to offer streaming options alongside traditional offerings, with the goal of improving the customer experience and preventing churn.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Amazon Music experience to Xfinity customers starting today,” said Ryan Redington, Director of Amazon Music. “Now Amazon Music listeners can effortlessly explore millions of songs, including the latest releases by their favorite artists, and much more directly through Xfinity.”

Amazon Music gives Prime members access to more than two million curated songs and thousands of playlists and stations as part of their membership. Those paying extra for premium subscription tier Amazon Music Unlimited get access to more than 50 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations.

“Music makes up a big part of people’s favorite entertainment experiences and we’re thrilled to add Amazon Music’s huge library to our X1 and Flex platforms,” said Nancy Spears, VP, Business Operations and Strategy, Comcast Cable. “Amazon Prime Video quickly became one of the most-viewed services on X1 following its launch last year, so we are excited to expand our collaboration and enable our customers to also enjoy Amazon Music on the biggest screen in the home.”