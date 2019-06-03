Amazon And Google Parent Stocks Sink On Signs Of Closer Regulatory Scrutiny

Shares in Amazon and Google parent Alphabet declined Monday after reports over the weekend suggested both tech giants are about to face U.S. regulatory scrutiny after years of objections from rivals and politicians.

Alphabet fell more than 6%, to $1,034.41 and has now surrendered all of its gains in 2019 to date as investors weigh the value of a more regulated company. Amazon gave up more than 3% to $1,717.43, the stock’s lowest level since March 15.

Reports in the Washington Post and The New York Times over the weekend indicated that the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice are looking closer at Amazon and Google. The two have reportedly agreed to divide up the task, with the DOJ focused on Google and the FTC taking on Amazon. The accounts came from unidentified sources, and both agencies have declined to comment, but Wall Street is clearly registering a reaction. The FTC has already established an antitrust task force with a focus on the large tech companies, while European regulators fined Google $1.7 billion in March over anti-trust complaints related to advertising.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have made breaking up tech giants a key part of their platforms. The specific concern at Google is its dominance in online advertising, and whether its ability to tie ad revenue to search results offers it an anti-competitive edge.

Facebook stock also declined 3.5% Monday, to $171 a share. While the latest reports do not address Facebook, the social media giant has spent the past several months in the crosshairs, over its data use practices and the role its platform has played in recent elections, among other concerns. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during Congressional testimony a few months ago and in other remarks since, expressed an openness to the idea of being regulated.