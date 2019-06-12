Amazon Inks Deal With WTA For UK Rights To Women’s Tennis

Amazon is making a further push into live sports in the UK, netting a four-year deal with the Women’s Tennis Association to show the top women’s tournaments.

The pact will kick off in 2020 with a minimum of 49 tournaments in the first year. Amazon Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland will have access to the live events at no additional cost to their membership. The Prime Video unit already has rights to stream the major men’s tournaments and the U.S. and Australian Opens in the UK and Ireland.

Under the deal, members will be able to watch up to 2,000 live and on-demand matches per year from the WTA, including the four WTA cornerstone Premier Mandatory events of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, CA, the Miami Open, the Mutua Madrid Open and the China Open in Beijing, along with the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.

“As soon as the opportunity to bid for the women’s tennis rights became available, we couldn’t wait to bring the tournament to Prime Video, giving customers the chance to watch the best in both women’s and men’s tennis all in one place for the first time,” said Alex Green, European MD of Sport at Amazon Prime Video.“We are excited to be the home of tennis and will offer viewers the most comprehensive coverage, at no extra cost to their Prime membership.”

Women's Tennis Association

Micky Lawler, WTA President said: “We are thrilled that Amazon Prime Video will offer the best of women’s tennis and showcase our premium events and world-class players to millions of fans across the UK and Ireland. We have been so impressed by their vision for our sport and are confident the Prime Video team will be a great partner of the WTA.”