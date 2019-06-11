All3Media International Inks First-Look Deal With Stephen Mangan & Louise Delamere’s SLAM Films

All3media International has signed an exclusive first-look deal with SLAM Films, the scripted TV indie led by Episodes star Stephen Mangan and actor-producer Louise Delamere (No Angels).

The agreement gives all3media first look to sign distribution rights on any of the company’s new commissions for the next two years. SLAM’s recent productions include comedy drama Bleak House Guest for Sky, starring Monica Dolan, Ian Hart and Mangan; Birthday for Sky Arts and Netflix, written by Joe Penhall and directed by Roger Michell; and, most recently, comedy Hang Ups for Channel4. SLAM also co-produced feature film Away, starring Timothy Spall and Juno Temple, directed by David Blair.

Robert Delamere continues in his executive producer role. Robin Davies, who has been with the company since 2015, is the company’s head of production and was co-producer on Hang Ups. SLAM was also recently joined by Katy Obr from Scott Free Films and served as senior development executive.

David Swetman, VP Aquisitions at all3media international, said, “SLAM Films’ renowned team combined with the company’s proven expertise in delivering innovative scripted content makes them the perfect partner for a first-look distribution deal. Globally, broadcasters continue to seek projects offering unique stories and characters, with strong talent at the helm both in front of and behind the camera. SLAM Films’ productions deliver on all those demands, and we look forward to collaborating with this talented team as they continue to develop distinctive projects in partnership with the industry’s best creatives.”

Stephen Mangan commented, “We are so delighted to be teaming up with all3media international. They are a company with a fantastic track record who are involved in some of the most exciting television programmes out there. We are thrilled to be partnering with them to help develop and nurture SLAM’s slate of comedy and drama projects.”