Netflix Lands ‘Scarlet,’ Next Film For ‘Paradise Hills’ Helmer Alice Waddington

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has landed Scarlet, a film that is being measured to be the next one directed by Sundance breakout Alice Waddington, the helmer of Paradise Hills. Waddington hatched the idea and will write the script with Kristen SaBerre. The project was acquired for Aggregate’s Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan. They will produce with Waddington. Aggregate has its first look deal with Netflix.

The plot is being kept under wraps. Waddington directed the short Disco Inferno and made her feature debut on Paradise Hills, the film that starred Awkwafina, Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez. SaBerre is currently an Executive Story Editor on Showtime’s forthcoming limited series The Good Lord Bird, and was a writer on History’s Knightfall and VH1’s Hit The Floor.

Waddington is repped by WME, Exile Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. SaBerre is repped by LBI Ent. and Morris Yorn.