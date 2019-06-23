Alice Cooper Claims He And Wife Have Death Pact: “We Are Going To Go Together”

Musician/actor/radio host Alice Cooper, most recently seen as Pontius Pilate in the live TV version of Jesus Christ Superstar, claims he and his wife have made a death pact.

“We are going to go together,” Cooper said in an interview with the Mirror, a UK media outlet. “There is no way of surviving without each other.”

Cooper’s wife of 43 years, Sheryl Goddard, couldn’t be reached to confirm the intention.

“I couldn’t live without her,” Cooper said. “We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other. Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together.”

Goddard is age 61, ten years younger than Cooper, whose real name is Vincent Furnier. “You would think people would want to get away from the wives but she is my best friend. And there is no way of surviving without each other.”

Cooper is in good health and continuing his multi-faceted career in music, TV and film. For now.