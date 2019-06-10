Alec Baldwin Leaving ‘SNL’? Not So Fast…

So maybe Alec Baldwin isn’t slamming the fake Oval Office door entirely on his Saturday Night Live Trump impression. After telling USA Today last week that he was “so done” playing the president in SNL‘s cold opens, the actor is now tweeting, “Who knows what the future holds?”

And that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is “a mouthpiece for fascism.” Doesn’t sound like he’s quite ready to withdraw into a quieter life just yet.

In a separate tweet this morning, in response to a CNN guest columnist who suggested Baldwin’s departure from the show would be a win for Trump, the actor responded, “Wait! Wait! If pissing off Trump is the point, then I’ll keep doing it! I’ll keep doing it!!”

The tweets are hardly a firm commitment, and Baldwin certainly seemed over the gig last week, but fans and haters alike can find something to latch onto in Baldwin’s latest turnaround.

Baldwin launched a string of tweets this morning after former governor Mike Huckabee, host of the Christian TBN network show Huckabee, tweeted that Baldwin’s SNL departure would be “good news” for viewers for don’t like Baldwin’s “unfunny, vicious Trump bashing.”

Baldwin retweeted Huckabee’s message, adding his own, “Who knows what the future holds? I tell what it should hold. That you, who have sucked a govt paycheck out of the economy while you were a dreadful Lt gov and then gov and that daughter of yours, a mouthpiece for fascism, that you go away.

Just…go away.”

The sometime-SNL performer then tweeted, about Huckabee père, “And your show is dreadful. You have no charm, insight or intellect.”

Baldwin also tweeted about critics of his Trump impersonation, saying, “I honestly can see where people don’t find the SNL Trump schtick funny. That’s about taste. But to say it disrespects the presidency is beyond me. No one disrespects the presidency more than Trump himself.”

And finally (for now), retweeting Obeidallah’s guest column, Baldwin wrote, “Wait! Wait! If pissing off Trump is the point, then I’ll keep doing it! I’ll keep doing it!!”

Here are the tweets:

Who knows what the future holds?

I tell what it should hold. That you, who have sucked a govt paycheck out of the economy while you were a dreadful Lt gov and then gov and that daughter of yours, a mouthpiece for fascism, that you go away.

Just…go away. https://t.co/ipnR7jeRkW — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 10, 2019

And your show is dreadful. You have no charm, insight or intellect. https://t.co/ipnR7jeRkW — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 10, 2019

I honestly can see where people don’t find the SNL Trump schtick funny. That’s about taste. But to say it disrespects the presidency is beyond me.

No one disrespects the presidency more than Trump himself. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 10, 2019