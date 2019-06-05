Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

How ‘Kidding’ Craftsmen Brought Fictional Children’s Show & Assortment Of Original Puppets To Life

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Alec Baldwin In Line For A Roasting: Comedy Central Announces Special, Releases Promo

'The Comedy Central Roast Of Alec Baldwin' Comedy Central

Alec Baldwin will prove yet again he can take a punch, this time around at least the verbal kind, when he sits for a Comedy Central roast this summer. The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will be taped in New York; the taping date and airdate will be announced later.

Watch a brief promo below.

“Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese,” said Baldwin in a statement.

Said Jonas Larsen, EVP Talent and Development, Comedy Central: “Alec Baldwin has done so many great things it will be a unique treat to spend a night focusing on everything he’d rather forget.”

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions, who also served as Executive Producer and Director of the Comedy Central Roasts of Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump, as well as the Emmy-nominated Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner. Christian McLaughlin is the Executive in Charge of Production and Jordan Ellner is the Talent Producer for Comedy Central.

Here is a brief clip announcing the roast:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad