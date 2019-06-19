Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Los Angeles Location Opening In July; Venue Programming Team Set

The exhibition footprint in Los Angeles will be bigger next month as Alamo Drafthouse will throw the doors open to its 12-multiplex downtown location at The Bloc.

Alamo also announced that it’ll expand its Alamo Season Pass subscription beta test to Los Angeles. Members of the subscription plan will be able to watch a movie a day and reserve their seats in advance for one monthly fee. The beta test will roll out in Los Angeles during the soft-launch period, beginning with a small group from a waitlist and then expanding the membership in the near future.

Additionally, the chain has announced that Rachel Walker will be the new Head of Creative and Programming at the L.A. venue. She’ll be joined by head of marketing Anam Syed; Alamo Drafthouse vet Leslie Newell as general manager; Claire Brooks, who’ll oversee private and corporate events; and Ash Minnick, who’ll run Drafthouse’s flagship tabletop gaming community.

“Getting to put together a programming experience that blends the sensibilities of Los Angeles and the Alamo Drafthouse is a dream come true,” Walker said. “My colleagues and I look forward to working with the community to create a home for all different types of film fans.”

Added Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League: “The reason Alamo Drafthouse exists and continues to grow is to support the movies that we love. After so many years of planning and development, to be opening in Los Angeles with such a strong team of movie-lovers at the helm is absolutely thrilling.”

The new Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles will feature 4K laser projectors and one with 35mm film projection. In addition, there will be the bar and video store Video Vortex, where Blu-Rays and DVDs will be available for free rental.

Alamo Drafthouse at The Bloc is located where the Metro’s Blue, Red, Purple and Expo lines converge, accessible for those living in Hollywood, North Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, Santa Monica, South LA and Long Beach.