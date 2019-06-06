‘Aladdin’ Rides Past $500M At Global Box Office, Grants Disney Top 3 Spots Of 2019 Domestically

Disney’s live-action take on the classic 1992 animated Aladdin is riding its magic carpet across the $500M mark worldwide today. This comes after just 15 days of release for the Will Smith-starrer and with strong word of mouth continuing to bring a shine to the lamp. The film is crossing the milestone with Thursday’s grosses included. Through Wednesday, the totals are $203.1M domestic, $293.1M at the international box office and $496.2M global.

Aladdin, from director Guy Ritchie, has topped the lifetime worldwide cume of Oz: The Great And Powerful ($493M) as well as the full domestic run of Cinderella ($201M). It has been the No. 1 movie in the U.S. throughout this week, and is the No. 3 movie of 2019 domestically, giving Disney each of the top three slots (behind Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel).

Overseas, Aladdin kicked off with a $122M start two Sundays ago, landing at the top of industry projections off a better-than-expected debut in some Asian hubs. This past weekend, it held No. 1s in 32 markets including all of Latin America.

Japan bows this coming weekend where the movie is teed up to perform strongly. That will be the final offshore market while Dis has Toy Story 4 and The Lion King also on deck over the coming weeks.

The Top 10 Aladdin markets thus far are China ($43.3M), UK ($27.5M), Mexico ($21.5M), Korea ($17.1M), Italy ($13.6M), Russia ($13.5M), Spain ($12.8M), Indonesia ($12.1M), Australia ($11.9M) and Brazil ($11.3M).