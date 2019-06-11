‘The Pale Horse’: BBC One, Mammoth Screen, Amazon Prime Video & Endeavor Content Team For Agatha Christie Thriller

BBC One, Victoria outfit Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited are teaming up on The Pale Horse, a TV drama adaptation of the titular Agatha Christie novel first published in 1961.

Sarah Phelps (The Witness For The Prosecution) has scripted the two-part drama which has Amazon Prime Video on board as U.S. co-production partner and Endeavor Content aboard to handle international sales.

In the novel, a mysterious list of names is found in the shoe of a dead woman, and one of those named, Mark Easterbrook, begins an investigation into how and why his name came to be there. He is drawn to The Pale Horse, the home of a trio of rumoured witches in the small village of Much Deeping. Word has it that the witches can do away with wealthy relatives using dark arts, but as the bodies mount up, Easterbrook is certain there has to be a rational explanation.

Leonora Lonsdale (Black Dog, Red Dog) is directing and Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto (City Of Tiny Lights) is producing with casting set to be announced at a later date.

James Prichard, executive producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, said, “The Pale Horse was one of the later novels penned by my great grandmother, written as it was in the 1960s. This new drama allows writer Sarah Phelps to continue her exploration of the 20th century through Christie’s stories, with the book’s fantastic, foreboding atmosphere completely suited to Sarah’s unique style of adaptation.”

Phelps, writer and executive producer, commented, “Written in 1961, against the backdrop of the Eichmann Trial, the escalation of the Cold War and Vietnam, The Pale Horse is a shivery, paranoid story about superstition, love gone wrong, guilt and grief. It’s about what we’re capable of when we’re desperate and what we believe when all the lights go out and we’re alone in the dark.”

Helen Ziegler, executive producer for Mammoth, added: “Sarah Phelps has crafted an extraordinary adaptation of Agatha Christie’s celebrated 1960s novel ‘The Pale Horse’, where the rational world and dark supernatural forces seem to collide. Asking the question ‘how far would you go to protect your own happiness?’ It’s a tale of guilt, terror and witchcraft which we hope will delight and terrify viewers in equal measure!”

The drama is a Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited drama for BBC One. Executive producers are Sarah Phelps, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, James Prichard and Basi Akpabio for Agatha Christie Limited and Tommy Bulfin for BBC.