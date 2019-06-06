Abramorama & 1091 Media Team To Release ‘Afterward’ Documentary Exec Produced By Abigail Disney

Abramorama has acquired North American theatrical rights to Afterward, a documentary from first-time director Ofra Bloch. A September theatrical launch in New York followed by Los Angeles and other markets is in the works for the pic, which premiered at DOC NYC. 1091 Media, formerly known as The Orchard, picked up other North American rights and will release the film on digital and VOD in January.

Afterward, produced by Jack Riccobono and executive produced by Abigail E. Disney & Adam Schlesinger, explores the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis as Bloch, a Jerusalem-born psychoanalyst, confronts the two groups of people she was raised to hate and dismiss: Germans and Palestinians. The All Rites Reserved production just won the Social Impact category at the Greenwich Film Festival this past weekend.

“This film is about listening to other people,” Bloch said. “We’ve been so moved by the reactions from audiences and hope this story will continue to provide the space for dialogue and understanding in the midst of all the polarization driving us apart.”

The deal was negotiated by Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz and 1091’s SVP Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships Danielle DiGiacomo with Riccobono and Schlesinger on behalf of the filmmakers.