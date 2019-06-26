AFM Adds Extended Reality Offerings To 2019 Mix

The American Film Market said Wednesday that it is adding programming and exhibition space devoted to immersive content for this years 40th annual confab, which is set for November 6-13 in Santa Monica.

The expansion into Extended Reality includes a half-day Immersive Summit set for November 9 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel. The event for creatives, buyers, sellers and innovators in the XR industry include keynotes and panel discussions that address the stages of bringing immersive content, such as VR and and augmented reality, to market, and is being produced by conference producer Winston|Baker.

In addition, a new XR Space will run alongside the AFM’s marketplace and LocationEXPO at the confab’s but in the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. It will run November 9-12 and be open to all AFM attendees.

“The rapid developments in immersive technology are creating opportunities for artists, producers and entrepreneurs,” AFM managing director Jonathan Wolf said. “The Immersive Summit is a perfect fit for our global participants who seek a glimpse into their future.”

Registration for AFM 2019 is now open.