AFI & Russo Brothers’ AGBO Films Partner For Inaugural Development Grant

EXCLUSIVE: The American Film Institute (AFI) and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Films have teamed for the AGBO/AFI Conservatory Development Grant, and have named Angela Chen (AFI Class of 2018) as this year’s recipient.

This new program awards $25K to a recent AFI Conservatory graduate to develop at least one project, with year-long mentorship from AGBO. Chen will receive the grant for her project Triad of Us, which centers around a broken Chinese immigrant family and their first-generation children in America. Told from multiple perspectives and based on true events, the story finds the young daughter unveiling dark family secrets as an assassination is executed and a sting operation is underway.

“As a creative-led studio, mentorship and collaboration lie at the heart of AGBO’s company values. We are thrilled to be working with AFI — the premier training ground for storytelling in Los Angeles — to identify and support the next generation of dynamic filmmakers rising from their ranks. Angela Chen’s gripping project caught our attention and we can’t wait to get into development,” said Todd Makurath, COO of AGBO.

Founded by directors Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo along with Makurath and Mike Larocca, AGBO is an artist-led collective in downtown LA. focused on creating global content for film, television and digital platforms.

Chen studied Directing at the AFI Conservatory under AFI’s world-class faculty of working filmmakers. The Directing discipline has graduated many of today’s finest storytellers, including Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan), Andrea Arnold (Big Little Lies), Ari Aster (Hereditary), Zal Batmanglij (The OA), Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot and Homecoming), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), David Lynch (Blue Velvet) and Terrence Malick (The Tree of Life).