A+E Networks Ups Six Ad Sales Executives

A+E Networks has promoted six executives in its ad sales unit, according to Peter Olsen, EVP of Ad Sales at the cable programmer.

“A+E Networks is one of the nimblest portfolios in all of cable with an unrivaled sales team,” Olsen said in the official announcement. “We are proud to announce the promotion of six proven leaders who are incredibly savvy and are constantly pushing boundaries to deliver innovative marketing solutions for our clients.”

David DeSocio has been upped to EVP, Ad Sales Marketing & Partnerships. His responsibilities include advertising partnerships with clients and B2B marketing across the A+E portfolio, which includes A&E, History and Lifetime.

Teryl Brown, Nicole Durette, Pam Gibbons and Mary Kang have each been promoted to SVP, Ad Sales, overseeing new client service teams. Also promoted to SVP is Ethan Heftman, Ad Sales Precision and Performance. In his new role, Heftman leads A+E Networks’ advanced audience targeting strategy.

DeSocio and Heftman will continue to report to Olsen, as well as Amy Baker, who oversees the client-facing CSI team; Brian Joyce, who oversees the agency facing teams; Jim Hoffman, who oversees the Emerging Market Models unit, Ad Sales; Michael Peretz, head of Ad Sales Revenue Management and Operations; as well as Lance Still, who oversees a newly expanded Consumer Enterprises group.