A+E Networks Names Karen Gray EVP Of Human Resources

Karen Gray has been named EVP of Human Resources for A+E Networks.

Reporting to Paul Buccieri, President of A+E Networks Group, Gray will oversee HR globally, “providing support to ensure a focus on culture and people as the company’s highest priority,” according to the official announcement.

Key elements of Gray’s mission will be making sure A+E has as a work environment that “encourages transparency, creativity and performance, in addition to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion,” the company said.

“Karen is a seasoned leader who brings an impressive mix of human resources, business and legal experience to her new position,” Buccieri said. “We are thrilled to bring her into the A+E Networks family as an integral part of our executive management team to ensure our continued focus on culture and people that will serve to recruit and retain top talent from around the globe.”

Gray comes to A+E Networks from Christie’s, where she had executive stints in the Americas as General Counsel from 2008 to 2015, Chief Operations Officer from 2011 to 2016 and most recently, Head of Human Resources. Before that, she worked at Reuters and the law firm of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

She is a graduate of Williams College and Harvard Law School.