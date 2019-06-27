Adam Scott Decries Use Of His Image To Promote Mitch McConnell Social Media Post

Actor Adam Scott has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reps to stop using his image in their social media posts.

Scott was chagrined to find out that an image of him as his Sir. Benjamin Walker Wyatt character from the TV show Parks and Recreation winking in apparent approval of an article on President Trump filling a potential Supreme Court vacancy prior to the 2020 election.

“Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning [and] humiliating defeat. Thanks! Adam,” he tweeted.

Last year, Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur criticized the NRA for using Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope character as a way to indicate support for its policies.