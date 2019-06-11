Explorer Adam Paskowitz & Family Set For Docu-Series As eOne & Crush+Lab Strike Development & Production Deal

EXCLUSIVE: The story of Adam Paskowitz, who is from a family of explorers, is set to make it to TV after Entertainment One struck a development and production deal with content firm Crush+Lab.

The Designated Survivor studio is to make shows, including a docu-series, across all platforms with Paskowitz and his family, who have been dubbed the ‘first family of surfing’.

Paskowitz is the son of legendary surfer Doc Paskowitz and the shows will be based on his family’s atypical life. Rather the antithesis of the typical nuclear family, they shun material luxuries, and only have the minimal possessions that they need to survive as they live out their lives on the open sea. They also shine a light on the environmental urgency created by mankind’s ever-growing waste and the way this is affecting the land and sea.

The show will provide “unfettered” access to the Paskowitzes’ personal lives.

The family includes Adam Paskowitz, who played in band The Flys, who soundtracked the movie Disturbing Behavior, Tracey Paskowitz, Adam’s wife and partner, who is the driving force in the family and has chosen to take her children’s education into her own hands, homeschooling them, thirteen year old son Doc Paskowitz and nine year old daughter Ffanci Paskowitz.

eOne will serve as the studio and will co-develop and co-produce alongside partners Crush+Lab.