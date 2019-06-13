Amazon Studios’ Sundance Pickup ‘The Report’ Getting Theatrical-Streaming Awards Season Release

As Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke promised at TCA, some of the company’s titles will be released ala Netflix’s Roma in a truncated theatrical-streaming combination. We’ll see this on Sept. 27 as Amazon’s $14M Sundance acquisition The Report hits theaters on that date followed by an Amazon Prime Video launch two weeks later on Oct. 11.

Amazon will give the Scott Z. Burns written-directed movie an awards season push. Note, this is the new future and completely permitted by Academy Awards rules (and always were in recent years), these types of theatrical-streaming releases. In fact, going way back, IFC’s Armando Ianucci movie In the Loop was a truncated theatrical-streaming release and nabbed an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.

The Report, follows one man’s pursuit of justice and adherence to oversight and accountability, chronicles not only the CIA’s secret torture program, but also the remarkable struggle to release the report that tested the nation’s separation of powers and the rule of law.

The Report stars Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Maura Tierney and Michael C. Hall. Producers are Steven Soderbergh, Jennifer Fox, Danny Gabai of Vice Studios, Eddy Moretti and Michael Sugar, and executive produced by Nancy Dubuc, Shane Smith and Natalie Farrey of Vice Studios, Lila Yacoub, Michael DiVerdi, Vincent Landay and TJ Rinomato.

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said, “The Report is an enthralling, investigative thriller featuring pitch perfect performances and brilliant storytelling from Scott and the entire team. We are so proud to share this uniquely authentic and incredibly timely story about a true, American hero and his quest for truth and justice with our global Prime Video customers.”

“Our hope with The Report has always been that we would find a way for it to reach the largest audience possible. We are thrilled that Amazon Studios is putting so many resources behind reaching that goal,” said Burns.

Amazon Studios recently released Nisha Ganatra’s Late Night, starring Mindy Kaling, nationwide to rave critical reviews and the best opening specialty screen average this year to date with $61,5K. Upcoming theatrical releases include Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang’s One Child Nation on August 9, Paul Downs Colaizzo’s Brittany Runs a Marathon on August 23 and Alma Har’el’s Honeyboy on November 8.