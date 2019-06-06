Abrams Artists Agency Adds Sheree Cohen As Partner, Saraphina Monaco As Agent

Sheree Cohen will join Abrams Artists Agency as a partner, while Saraphina Monaco has been added as as an agent with the Los Angeles Talent Division.

The announcement was made by the agency’s partners, Robert Attermann (CEO), Brian Cho (president and COO) and Adam Bold (chairman).

“The Abrams Artists Agency team is rapidly growing as our company continues to expand,” said Cho. “Sheree and Saraphina bring to the table a combined 30 years of experience working across multiple facets of the entertainment industry, which will further help us serve our clients. Their deep knowledge of the ever-changing landscape makes them valuable assets and an integral part of the Abrams Artists Agency Talent Division.”

Industry veteran Cohen comes to Abrams Artists Agency with 20 years of experience working in entertainment. Most recently, she served as SVP of talent for six years at Buchwald. Prior to that, Cohen spent 11 years at Kohner. Her experience spans work across talent agencies, casting, and talent management.

Monaco comes to Abrams Artists Agency from Buchwald, where she spent three years as an agent with a heavy focus in comedy and television. She previously worked at Prestige Talent Agency as head of the Youth Department. Monaco began her entertainment career in Los Angeles at Aquila/Wood Casting before transitioning into the agency side.

Abrams Artists Agency has offices in New York and Los Angeles.