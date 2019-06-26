Abramorama Acquires ‘American Heretics’ Documentary

Abramorama has acquired worldwide rights to American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel, a new documentary by filmmakers Jeanine and Catherine Butler.

The film, which focuses on a group of defiant ministers, congregations and community leaders in the Bible Belt who are challenging deeply rooted fundamentalist Christian doctrine in favor of a Gospel of Inclusion, made its world premiere in Telluride at the 2019 Mountain Film Festival in May.

Filmmakers Jeanine and Catherine Butler said, “Our goal when we set out to make this film was to hopefully spark new conversations around the issues that divide as friends, families and Americans.”

American Heretics is a Butlerfilms production in association with Contemporary Dialogues, produced and directed by Jeanine Butler & Catherine Butler. Abramorama will start the theatrical release on July 12 at New York’s Village East Cinema, followed by engagements in select cities across North America.