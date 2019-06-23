‘A Bigger Splash’ Tops Quiet Weekend; ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’ Expands Strong: Specialty Box Office

The 4K restoration of 1974 semi-fictionalized documentary A Bigger Splash edged out with the top per theater average among the specialties this weekend, playing an exclusive run at the Metrograph Theater in Manhattan. Directed by Jack Hazan, the Metrograph Pictures release grossed $18K. This is the second release for Metrograph Pictures, following fellow doc, The Raft.

Noted Artistic and Programming Director of Metrograph Sunday: “After 45 years, it’s incredibly heartening to see audiences respond so positively to Jack Hazan’s masterpiece A Bigger Splash. We’re thrilled to be expanding the film nationwide after such a strong opening in New York.” The title, centered on artist David Hockney will head to other cities in the coming weeks.

Neon music drama Wild Rose launched in four L.A. and New York locations Friday. Directed by Tom Harper and starring Jessie Buckley as an aspiring country singer, the Toronto ’18 title grossed an estimated three-day $56,183, averaging $14,046. Wild Rose will expand to Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. on June 28 followed by additional major markets including Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia and Miami on July 5.

Sundance 2019 premiere doc Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am bowed in four theaters via Magnolia Pictures Friday. In the three-day, the feature directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders grossed $44,000, averaging $11K. Magnolia has had considerable success with non-fiction work centered on well-respected public figures, including I Am Not Your Negro (2017, $7.12M) and RBG (2018, $14M). Toni Morrison’s start isn’t gangbusters, RBG had a $17K opening weekend average, though it played 34 theaters, while I Am Not Your Negro had a $15,962 opening frame in 43 locations.

Also opening this weekend was Sundance Selects doc The Quiet One, which played six theaters for $10,561 and a slow $1,760 PTA.

NEW RELEASES

A Bigger Splash (1974) (Metrograph Pictures) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $18,000

Wild Rose (Neon) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $56,183, Average $14,046

The Quiet One (Sundance Selects) NEW [6 Theaters] Weekend $10,561, Average $1,760

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Magnolia Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $44,000, Average $11,000

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

American Woman (Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment) Week 2 [38 Theaters] Weekend $19,965, Average $525, Cume $203,372

Being Frank (The Film Arcade) Week 2 [11 Theaters] Weekend $13,208, Average $1,201, Cume $31,859

The Dead Don’t Die (Focus Features) Week 2 [690 Theaters] Weekend $1,130,000, Average $1,631, Cume $4,758,000

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Framing John DeLorean (IFC Films) Week 3 [26 Theater] Weekend $27,172, Average $1,045, Cume $78,788

The Last Black Man In San Francisco (A24) Week 3 [72 Theaters] Weekend $413,589, Average $5,744, Cume $1,342,577

Papi Chulo (Blue Fox Entertainment) Week 3 [16 Theaters] Weekend $11,709, Average $732, Cume $35,731

Pavarotti (CBS Films) Week 3 [135 Theaters] Weekend $409,000, Average $3,030, Cume $992,089

The Fall Of The American Empire (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [10 Theaters] Weekend $8,678, Average $868, Cume $2,797,908 (total includes French-Canada opening last year)

Echo In The Canyon (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 5 [81 Theaters] Weekend $252,072, Average $3,112, Cume $1,169,296

Halston (1091) Week 5 [18 Theaters] Weekend $8,052, Average $447, Cume $121,664

The Spy Behind Home Plate (The Ciesla Foundation) Week 5 [31 Theaters] Weekend $50,150, Average $1,618, Cume $191,456

Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation (PBS Distribution) Week 5 [7 Theaters] Weekend $7,435, Average $1,062, Cume $72,129

The Souvenir (A24) Week 6 [50 Theaters] Weekend $37,000, Average $740, Cume $912,260

All Is True (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [77 Theaters] Weekend $47,730, Average $620, Cume $1,076,598

The Biggest Little Farm (Neon) Week 7 [134 Theaters] Weekend $158,800, Average $1,185, Cume $3,274,141

Meeting Gorbachev (1091) Week 8 [4 Theaters] Weekend $1,708, Average $427, Cume $228,004

Non-Fiction (IFC Films) Week 8 [33 Theaters] Weekend $25,071, Average $760, Cume $653,921

The White Crow (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [16 Theaters] Weekend $12,039, Average $752, Cume $1,740,930

Amazing Grace (Neon) Week 13 [27 Theaters] Weekend $11,100, Average $411, Cume $4,376,970

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 17 [5 Theaters] Weekend $23,921, Average $4,784