Tony Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

Winners will be announced Sunday at the 2019 Tony Awards, which begin at 5 PM ET live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York. James Corden, a Tony winner himself, his handling host duties for the three-hour show.

For the 73rd Tony Awards, Hadestown leads all nominees heading into tonight with 14, with the more traditional jukebox musical Ain’t Too Proud coming in second with 12. Tootsie has 11 nominations, The Ferryman nine and Beetlejuice eight.

Here are the categories:

Best Musical

Best Play

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Best Direction of a Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Best Sound Design in a Play

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Best Choreography

Best Orchestrations

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Isabelle Stevenson Award

Judith Light

Regional Theater Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Special Tony Award

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater

Broadway Inspirational Voices – Michael McElroy, Founder

Peter Entin

FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

Joseph Blakely Forbes