Tony Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

Winners will be announced Sunday at the 2019 Tony Awards, which begin at 5 PM ET live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York. James Corden, a Tony winner himself, his handling host duties for the three-hour show.
For the 73rd Tony Awards, Hadestown leads all nominees heading into tonight with 14, with the more traditional jukebox musical Ain’t Too Proud coming in second with 12. Tootsie has 11 nominations, The Ferryman nine and Beetlejuice eight.
Here are the categories:
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Best Direction of a Play
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Best Sound Design in a Play
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Best Choreography
Best Orchestrations
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler
Isabelle Stevenson Award
Judith Light
Regional Theater Tony Award
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Special Tony Award
Marin Mazzie
Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Jason Michael Webb
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater
Broadway Inspirational Voices – Michael McElroy, Founder
Peter Entin
FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
Joseph Blakely Forbes
