Hulu & ITV2 Set Sail On Zombie Apocalypse Comedy ‘Zomboat!’

Hulu and ITV have partnered on a new zombie apocalypse comedy set on a canal board in Birmingham, England.

The digital platform and youth skewing network ITV2 have ordered Zomboat!, a six-part comedy from ITV-owned Noho Film & Television, the company behind Prime Suspect 1973 and Channel 4 royal comedy The Windsors.

The series will launch on ITV2 this autumn and on Hulu later this year. It marks the latest collaboration between the two companies, which previously partnered on period prostitution drama Harlots.

It stars White Gold’s Leah Brotherhead, Doctor Who’s Hamza Jeetooa, White Dragon’s Ryan McKen and Downton Abbey’s Cara Theobold with Line of Duty and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’s Rochenda Sandall guest starring.

Created by The Windsors and Flack writer Adam Miller and Will Hartley, who starred on BBC1’s Tracey Breaks The News alongside Tracey Ullman, the pair write alongside Please Like Me’s Liz Doran.

Zomboat! begins when the zombie apocalypse is unleashed in Birmingham and sisters Kat and Jo, together with unlikely travel companions Sunny and Amar, must flee for their lives by canal boat. Jo has just returned from a season as a club rep and has decided to move back in with younger sister Kat, a computer game addict who buys into every conspiracy theory around. Jo struggles to take her sister seriously when Kat claims the zombie apocalypse is real and happening. Alongside gym bunny Amar, the upbeat and ready to face things head on character and his oldest friend Sunny, a wannabe misanthrope who’d rather sit out the apocalypse from the comfort of his sofa, Kat, Jo, Sunny and Amar find themselves trapped together on board a narrow boat on the Grand Union canal. As they journey along the canal in their tightly packed living quarters, friendships develop, alliances form, arguments occur and romance blossoms. Along the way, they realize there is no escaping the problems of everyday life, even in a zombie apocalypse.

Camilla Campbell and Robert Wulff-Cochrane exec produce for Noho Film & Television. Matthew Mulot is Producer with Adam Miller as Director. The series was commissioned for ITV2 by Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, and Sasha Breslau, Head of Acquired Series.

Mortimer said, “ITV2 is committed to comedy for younger audiences and we’re delighted to partner with Hulu and Noho Productions to add this fantastically high-concept, home-grown comedy adventure series to our slate.”

Breslau added, “Zomboat is a gorily funny new comedy with a terrific cast. ITV2 is thrilled to be on board the Zomboat ready to battle the undead.”