‘Zombies 2’: Pearce Joza, Chandler Kinney & Ariel Martin Join Disney Channel Movie

Pearce Joza (Mech X-4), Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon) and social media personality Ariel Martin (aka Baby Ariel) have joined the cast of Disney Channel’s Zombies 2 movie. They will play teen werewolves, siblings Willa and Wyatt and their packmate Wynter. In addition, reprising their roles from the first movie are Kylee Russell as Eliza, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Carla Jeffery as Bree, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey, joining previously announced stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim as Addison and Zed, respectively. Production begins on May 27.

Zombies introduced Zed (Manheim), a zombie football player, and Addison (Donnelly), a human cheerleader, who united their respective communities in the town of Seabrook. Zombies 2 begins after last year’s groundbreaking semester at Seabrook High, as a new group of outsiders—mysterious werewolves—threaten the newfound unity and cause a rift between Zed and Addison.

Zombies was the #1 telecast among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 for 2018. It also was Disney Channel’s #1 video-on-demand property and the #1 title in the DisneyNOW app for 2018.

Zombies 2 was written by David Light and Joseph Raso, who were nominated for a Humanitas Prize for their Zombies teleplay. The sequel will be directed by Paul Hoen, who also directed the first movie. Anna Gerb (All Is Lost, Triple Frontier), Hoen, Light and Raso are executive producers.