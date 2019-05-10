Cult Classic Sequel ‘Zombieland 2: Double Tap’ And Cop Drama ‘Black And Blue’ Move To Late October Releases

Sony Pictures has bumped the 2019 theatrical release of Zombieland 2: Double Tap, from Columbia Pictures, by a week, putting it into competition with a busy October slate. The sequel to the 2009 original moves from October 11 to October 18, where it will go against The Addams Family (MGM), The Hunt (Universal), Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney) and an untitled Ben Affleck movie (Warner Bros).

The eagerly awaited sequel to the cult favorite will see Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow apocalypse survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.

Emma Stone, Zoey Deutch, Abigail Breslin, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eienberg and Bill Murray are on board for the Ruben Fleischer-directed sequel.

Also heading deeper into the season is the Screen Gems cop drama Black and Blue, which moves from September 20 to October 25. The Deon Taylor-directed film has Nafessa Williams, Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson and Mike Colter engaged in the story of a rookie policewoman in New Orleans capturing corrupt officers murdering a drug dealer on camera. She must soon go on the run when the perpetrators pursue her in a desperate attempt to destroy the footage.

The film will debut against Bad Trip (Orion Pictures), Countdown (STX Entertainment) and an untitled Aviron Pictures horror film in wide release, with The Last Full Measure from Roadside Attractions also bowing on that date in limited release.